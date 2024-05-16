SRH's rising star Nitish Kumar Reddy emerges as most expensive player in Andhra Premier League history

New Delhi [India], May 16 : Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) all-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy achieved a new high in his budding cricket career as he became the most expensive player in the history of Andhra Premier League (APL) T20 competition on Thursday.

Nitish, who is currently representing SRH in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL), has grabbed a lot of eyeballs with his all-round performance, his ability to hit sixes and bowl useful pace bowling. At the age of just 20 years, he is being looked to as one of the players to watch out for in future, given how rare pace bowling all-rounders are in India.

The official Instagram page of the league shared Nitish's wholesome and emotional reaction as he watched the auctions from his hotel room. He was bought by the Godavari Titans team for Rs 15.6 lakh.

https://www.instagram.com/reel/C7BUbjKPxyC/?igsh=MWNvZjdvYm5zbWFsYw==

In seven innings across nine matches of the IPL 2024, Nitish has scored 239 runs at an average of 47.80 and a strike rate of over 152, with two half-centuries. His best score is 76*, a knock which came in just 42 balls against Rajasthan Royals, which included three fours and eight sixes. It proved to be a match-winning knock for SRH. With his pace, he has also taken three wickets, including a spell of 2/17 against Delhi Capitals.

APL is a domestic T20 league organised by the Andra Cricket Association since 2022. It consists of six teams, including Bezawada Tigers, Coastal Riders, Godavari Titans, Rayalseema Kings, Uttarandhra Lions and Vizag Warriors. International Indian cricketers like Srikar Bharat and Hanuma Vihari have played in this league.

SRH will be locking horns against Gujarat Titans at Hyderabad on Thursday. SRH is just a win away from confirming their playoff spot, having won seven games, lost five and gained 14 points to stay at third spot in the points table. GT is out of the tournament, having won five games, losing seven and one ending in a no result. They have 11 points.

