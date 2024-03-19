Sri Lanka all-rounder Wanindu Hasaranga suspended for Bangladesh Tests, found guilty of Code of Conduct breach

New Delhi [India], March 19 : The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Tuesday announced that Sri Lanka all-rounder Wanindu Hasaranga, who had just announced a return to Test cricket, has been suspended for two Bangladesh Tests after being sanctioned three demerit points for showing dissent at the umpire's decision during the third ODI against Bangladesh.

"Hasaranga, who had just announced a return to Test cricket, was found guilty of a Code of Conduct breach," ICC said in an official statement.

"During the third ODI in the recently-concluded series against Bangladesh, Hasaranga was found guilty of breaching article 2.8 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to 'showing dissent at an Umpire's decision during an International Match,'" the statement added.

The incident occurred in the 37th over of the game, when Hasaranga grabbed his cap from one of the umpires and ridiculed the umpiring in the play. Bangladesh won the series 2-1 with four-wicket.

He received a 50 per cent fine and three penalty points for his offence. This increased his total demerit points to eight in a 24-month span.

The all-rounder was already on five demerit points after receiving three during the third T20I against Afghanistan in Dambulla last month. Following this, he was suspended for two Twenty20 Internationals against Bangladesh. With the addition of the most recent demerit points, he has now exceeded the eight-point barrier, which has been translated into four suspension points under article 7.6 of the Code.

"The four suspension points equate to a ban from two Tests or four ODIs or T20Is, whatever comes first - Hasaranga will therefore miss the two ICC World Test Championship Tests against Bangladesh," the statement further read.

Meanwhile, Sri Lanka ODI captain Kusal Mendis was also fined 50 per cent and given three demerit points for a Level 2 violation when he "abused the umpires while shaking hands with them" at the end of the third match.

"This breached article 2.13 of the Code, which relates to "Personal abuse of a Player, Player Support Personnel, Umpire or Match Referee during an International Match." This was a first offence for Mendis in a 24-month period," ICC added. Both Hasaranga and Mendis admitted their offences and accepted the sanctions proposed by Andy Pycroft of the ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees.

