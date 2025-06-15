Sri Lanka announce 18-member squad for Test series against Bangladesh

Colombo [Sri Lanka], June 15 : Sri Lanka on Sunday announced their 18-member squad for the upcoming two-match Test series against Bangladesh at home, which will kick start from June 17.

This Test series marks the beginning of Sri Lanka's journey in the new World Test Championship cycle between 2025-2027, as per the ICC official website.

Led by Dhananjaya De Silva, the squad features multiple newcomers, who will be looking to make a mark in familiar playing conditions.

Pasindu Sooriyabandara, Pavan Rathnayake and Isitha Wijesundara are the fresh faces, poised to make their Test debut for The Lions.

Meanwhile, Lahiru Udara and Sonal Dinusha, who made their debuts in Sri Lanka's previous red-ball assignment against Australia, retain their places.

Among the experienced campaigners, seamer Lahiru Kumara was selected, but misses out on the first Test due to injury.

A big spotlight on the upcoming Test will be the end of former skipper Angelo Mathews' career in the red-ball format.

Mathews initiated his Test career at Galle in 2009 and is all set to draw curtains on his time in Sri Lanka's whites at the same venue.

The 37-year-old follows in the footsteps of Dimuth Karunaratne, who also retired at Galle following the second Test against Australia in February 2025.

Bangladesh announced their squad earlier this month. With Najmul Hossain Shanto set to continue leading them into a new WTC cycle.

Sri Lanka fixtures against Bangladesh:

First Test: Galle, June 17.

Second Test: Colombo, June 25

Sri Lanka squad: Dhananjaya de Silva (c), Pathum Nissanka, Oshada Fernando, Lahiru Udara, Dinesh Chandimal, Angelo Mathews, Kusal Mendis, Kamindu Mendis, Pasindu Sooriyabandara, Sonal Dinusha, Pavan Rathnayake, Prabath Jayasuriya, Tharindu Ratnayake, Akila Dananjaya, Milan Rathnayake, Asitha Fernando, Kasun Rajitha, Isitha Wijesundara.

