Sri Lanka announce squad for ICC World Test Championship series against England

Colombo [Sri Lanka], August 8 : Sri Lanka has unveiled an 18-player squad for the upcoming ICC World Test Championship series against England.

Among the notable inclusions are uncapped players Milan Rathnayake and Nisala Tharaka, who have been called up for the three match Test series commencing on August 21 in Manchester.

Nisala Tharaka , 33, has been a consistent performer in first-class cricket, boasting 257 wickets and 2358 runs from 107 matches.

This series marks his first opportunity to don the national team jersey.

Rathnayake, on the other hand, has been part of the Test squad for previous series against Afghanistan and New Zealand but has yet to make his debut.

The fast bowling line-up features Asitha Fernando, Vishwa Fernando, Kasun Rajitha, and Lahiru Kumara, supported by the experienced Angelo Mathews.

The squad led by Dhananjaya de Silva, also sees the return of batter Pathum Nissanka and spinner Jeffrey Vandersay.

Nissanka and Vandersay last played in the longest format in 2022, with Vandersay's selection coming after his career-best performance of 6/33 against India in an ODI.

Sri Lanka's spin attack will be spearheaded by Prabath Jayasuriya and Ramesh Mendis providing depth and variety.

Kusal Mendis recently replaced by Charith Asalanka as the ODI captain, will serve as the vice captain for the Test series.

Sri Lanka with a 50% points percentage, currently occupies the fourth spot in the World Test Championship standings, while England sits in the sixth place with 36.54%.

The series is crucial for both teams as they aim to climb higher in the standings and secure a place in the World Test Championship final.

Sri Lanka squad: Dhananjaya de Silva (c), Dimuth Karunaratne, Nishan Madushka, Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (vc), Angelo Mathews, Dinesh Chandimal, Kamindu Mendis, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Asitha Fernando, Vishwa Fernando, Kasun Rajitha, Lahiru Kumara, Nisala Tharaka, Prabath Jayasuriya, Ramesh Mendis, Jeffrey Vandersay, Milan Rathnayake.

