Sri Lanka announces squads for Pakistan ODIs, T20I tri-series featuring Zimbabwe

Colombo [Sri Lanka], November 7 : Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) on Friday announced the men's squads for the one-dayers against Pakistan and a tri-nation T20I series featuring Zimbabwe.

The last time Sri Lanka faced Pakistan was in the Asia Cup Super Fours, where Pakistan went on to reach the final after defeating Sri Lanka.

Pakistan, meanwhile, comes into the series after playing two Tests (1-1) and three T20Is against South Africa, winning it 2-1 at home, followed by an ODI series against the Proteas, which is currently level at 1-1.

Charith Asalanka has been named captain for both formats for Sri Lanka. A major shuffle in the ODI squad saw Dilshan Madushanka, who was originally named but ruled out owing to a knee injury, replaced by Eshan Malinga, as per ICC.

Meanwhile, Matheesha Pathirana will miss the tour as he recovers from an upper respiratory tract infection, and Asitha Fernando has been brought in as his replacement, Sri Lanka Cricket revealed.

The three ODIs between these two teams will be played from November 11 to 15, while the tri-series will start from November 17.

ODI squad: Charith Asalanka (C), Pathum Nissanka, Lahiru Udara, Kamil Mishara, Kusal Mendis, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Kamindu Mendis, Janith Liyanage, Pavan Rathnayake, Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Jeffrey Vandersay, Dushmantha Chameera, Asitha Fernando, Pramod Madushan, Eshan Malinga.

T20I squad: Charith Asalanka (C), Dasun Shanaka (VC) Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis, Kusal Perera, Kamil Mishara, Kamindu Mendis, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Janith Liyanage, Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Dushan Hemantha, Dushmantha Chameera, Nuwan Thushara, Asitha Fernando, Eshan Malinga.

