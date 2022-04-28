Sri Lanka appoint Anton Roux as fielding coach

Former Netherlands head coach, Anton Roux has been appointed the national fielding coach of Sri Lanka. Roux, who played first-class cricket for South Africa and went on to coach the Netherlands men's team, will be in-charge of fielding across all national teams and the High Performance Center.

He was previously employed as the assistant fielding coach of Nottinghamshire county. The former spin bowling all-rounder oversaw the development of players within Nottinghamshire’s county age group structure, as well as taking the lead on fielding throughout the club and spending time within the Second XI camp in 2021.As part of further restructuring of the HPC, the Executive Committee also made appointments to the 'A', U19 and Emerging teams.

