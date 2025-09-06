Sri Lanka Bowled Out for 80, Registers Its Second-Lowest T20I Total During ZIM vs SL 2nd T20I 2025 Match

Sri Lanka National Cricket Team vs Zimbabwe National Cricket Team Match Scorecard: Sri Lanka was dismissed for 80, its second-lowest total in T20 internationals, in the second T20I against Zimbabwe on Saturday, September 6, 2025. Sri Lanka finished on 80 all out in 17.4 overs. Kamil Mishara, who came in at number three, was the top scorer with 20 runs. Captain Charith Asalanka made 18 while Dasun Shanaka scored 15. The rest of the team failed to reach double figures.

Great display of bowling and fielding by Zimbabwe 💥



Sri Lanka are all out for 80



𝗪𝗔𝗧𝗖𝗛 𝗟𝗜𝗩𝗘: ▶ https://t.co/IYzYrrprg4 📺 📝 https://t.co/fecBShznTo#ZIMvSL#ExperienceZimbabwepic.twitter.com/ij41CJL5V6 — Zimbabwe Cricket (@ZimCricketv) September 6, 2025

Sikandar Raza and Brad Evans were the most successful bowlers for Zimbabwe, taking three wickets each. Raza finished with 3 for 11 in his four overs. The pair shared six wickets between them as Sri Lanka struggled against disciplined bowling.

Sri Lanka’s lowest T20I total remains 77 all out against South Africa during the 2024 World T20. Other low totals include 82 all out against India in 2016. The score of 80 also marks the lowest team total in Harare. The previous lowest total at the venue was 90 for nine by Zimbabwe against Afghanistan in 2022. Zimbabwe also hold the third-lowest total in Harare, 99 for nine against India in 2016.

Earlier, Zimbabwe won the toss and chose to bowl first. Captain Sikandar Raza said the team would rely on their pacers to exploit conditions. “We back our pacers to exploit the conditions. We need to stick to plans and be clinical in the field. Every game is a must-win for us,” he said.

Zimbabwe vs Sri Lanka, 2nd T20I Playing XIs

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis(w), Kamil Mishara, Nuwanidu Fernando, Charith Asalanka(c), Kamindu Mendis, Dasun Shanaka, Dushan Hemantha, Dushmantha Chameera, Maheesh Theekshana, Binura Fernando

Zimbabwe: Brian Bennett, Tadiwanashe Marumani(w), Sean Williams, Sikandar Raza(c), Ryan Burl, Tashinga Musekiwa, Tony Munyonga, Brad Evans, Tinotenda Maposa, Richard Ngarava, Blessing Muzarabani