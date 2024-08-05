Colombo [Sri Lanka], August 5 : Sri Lanka captain Charith Asalanka lavished praise on spinner Jeffrey Vandersay, who produced a match-winning performance for the hosts in the second ODI against India.

On a surface that offered plenty of assistance to the spinners, Vandersay exploited the conditions and made early inroads to derail India's blistering start to the chase of 241. He came in as a replacement for Sri Lanka's star spinner Wanindu Hasaranga and didn't allow his absence to be felt for a single moment.

Sri Lanka were able to put 240/9 on the board following a valiant effort from the tailenders Dunith Wellalage (39) and Kamindu Mendis (40).

In reply, India captain Rohit Sharma provided the ideal start by going all guns blazing in the powerplay. He took the mantle of scoring runs, but Vandersay single-handedly brought Sri Lanka back into the game.

Rohit perished after Vandersay lured him into playing a reverse sweep. The floodgates opened, and he went on to remove the next five batters, including Virat Kohli, Kl Rahul and Shreyas Iyer.

"I was pretty happy with the score we got on this track. I thought 240 was good enough. [On Vandersay causing selection headaches] Definitely, as a captain, this kind of problem I need to have. It was an unbelievable spell from him. When he came to bowl, they were scoring over nine," Asalanka said in the post-match presentation.

Vandersay inflicted enough damage that India could never recover from. Asalanka made the most of the conditions and chipped in with three wickets as well.

"I am still mainly a batsman, and after that, I bowl a few overs," Asalanka said while talking about his role.

Vandersay was adjudged Player of the Match, and ended the game with the figures of 6-33 in his 10-over spell, giving away runs at an economy of 3.30.

While reflecting on his magical spell, Vandersay reflected on his outing and the approach that he adopted to cause plenty of trouble to the Indian batters.

"There was a lot of pressure coming into the side. I am coming out of a layoff. I had to do something, and it is easier to take credit. I want to give credit to the batters as well. They put on 240 runs, and that helped me to bowl in good areas. Hasaranga is our No. 1 spinner," he said.

"I got to understand the atmosphere of the team and team balance. I have to keep pushing myself. There was assistance in the wicket. I was trying to hit the good areas. Once I got my first wicket, that built up my confidence. Fortunately, I was able to take six wickets," Vandersay concluded.

After going 1-0 in the series, Sri Lanka will look to seal the series in the third ODI on Wednesday.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor