Sri Lanka crowned champions after defeating Pakistan in Hong Kong Sixes 2024 final

Mong Kok [Hong Kong], November 3 : The fireworks continued in the Hong Kong Sixes 2024 on the final day of the tournament. Sri Lanka were crowned champions after they defeated neighbours Pakistan by 3 wickets on Sunday at the Tin Kwong Road Recreation Ground in Mong Kok.

Being out into bat, Pakistan were bowled out for 72 in 5.2 overs. Muhammad Akhlaq top-scored with 48 off 20. Later, Pakistan bowlers did create some pressure in the starting of the chase but the Lankan lions soon pushed the paddle.

Sandun Weerakkody chipped in with a 13-ball 34 while captain Lahiru Madushanka (19 off 5) and Tharindu Ratnayake (16* off 4) made valuable contributions to take the side home.

Earlier, in the day, Australia's Dan Christian smashed 6 sixes in one over against Pakistan's Asif Ali in the Cup Semi Final. The Asian side had started off the proceedings with the ball in a steady way but Dan Christian helped the Aussies put up 107/1 in 6 overs. He ended up getting 42*off 10.

Later, Pakistan batters unleashed a stunning show with the bat and chased down the target in 5.5 overs to win the match by 4 wickets and register a place in the final. Muhammad Akhlaq scored 32 off 10 while Asif Ali struck 32 off 8.

The rest of the job was done by Faheem Ashraf (19* off 9) and Aamer Yamin (24* off 8).

Sri Lanka made it to the final of the tournament after defeating Bangladesh in a close encounter in the semi-final. The Bangla tigers were bundled out for 103 after Tharindu Rathnayake picked up four wickets.

Sri Lanka were then off to a good start in the chase after Sandun Weerakkody scored fifty before retiring. But Bangladesh did make a comeback and picked up a couple of wickets in quick succession. Sri Lanka needed 14 runs in the final over and they went over the line by 3 wickets.

England and Oman locked horns with each other in the Bowl final.

Oman took away the win by 4 wickets after chasing down a target of 124 runs. Batting first, England put up 123/1 in 6 overs after Ravi Bopara and Jordan Thompson struck fifties before retiring.

Oman got a perfect start to the chase as openers Asif Khan (47* off 17) and Vinayak Shukla (38 off 12) stitched a stand of 75 runs for the first wicket. Oman eventually completed the target in 5.5 overs to win the Bowl final.

The Plate Final was played between South Africa and UAE. The Proteas scored 96/4 after JJ Smuts remained unbeaten at 67 off 18 and then the bowlers unveiled a brilliant show with the ball. UAE were restricted to 95/4 and lost by 1 run.

