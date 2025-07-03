Sri Lanka crush Bangladesh with historic collapse in 1st ODI, win by 77 runs

Colombo [Sri Lanka], July 3 : Sri Lanka spinners Wanindu Hasaranga and Kamindu Mendis bagged seven wickets in the match as hosts registered a record collapse on Bangladesh and went on to win the match by 77 runs in the first ODI of the three-match series at R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo.

The pair were in fine form as Bangladesh lost seven wickets for just five runs on their way to being dismissed for just 167 in reply to Sri Lanka's total of 244, with the hosts claiming victory in the series opener.

Bangladesh were seemingly cruising to victory at 100/1 in the 17th over with Tanzid Hasan (67) and Najmul Hossain Shanto (23) at the crease, but went on to lose seven wickets in quick succession to fall to 105/8 in the 21st over and hand the home side the advantage.

It was the fewest amount of runs added between the fall of the second wicket and the eighth wicket in men's ODI history, while it was the second-worst seven-wicket collapse in men's 50-over cricket behind the 7/3 Zimbabwe lost against Sri Lanka in Harare in 2008.

Bangladesh pacer Taskin Ahmed - who was the final wicket of the collapse to fall when he was trapped LBW by Mendis to become his third victim, was at a loss to explain why the team's batters succumbed to Sri Lanka after such a positive start.

"It reminds me that in cricket, there is uncertainty. I wasn't expecting that. I was chilling in the dressing room with a coffee, and suddenly, five wickets down. Hopefully, we will come back stronger in the next game, and everyone will learn from the mistakes," Taskin said post-match as quoted by ICC.

"After that great start, we were a bit relaxed. Everything was going our way, and suddenly, that run-out and one of our set batters, Tamim, got out. Then we panicked a bit. We didn't play our natural game, and under pressure, we collapsed. Stats-wise, this is a very low-scoring ground, especially if you bat second, and there is a high chance you lose the game. Still, this game was in our hands, and we could have done a bit better," the seamer added.

Earlier, skipper Charith Asalanka did the damage for Sri Lanka with a composed innings of 106 from 123 deliveries to help the hosts post a decent total.

Asalanka hit six fours and four sixes during his knock and was adjudged Player of the Match for his heroics with the bat.

"I wanted to play according to the situation. We were disappointed with the way we finished in the last 10 overs. We knew we were a few runs short, but the fielding was amazing today. We emphasise a lot on fielding. We believe catches win matches, and it was there to be seen today. We have done well in ODIs in the last 12 months, having beaten Australia and India. We are ranked fourth in the world, and we want to address a few shortcomings and finish this series strong," Asalanka said after the match.

The second match of the three-game series is in Colombo on Saturday.

Brief Score: Sri Lanka 244 all out in 49.2 overs (Charith Asalanka 106, Kusal Mendis 45; Taskin Ahmed 4/47) vs Bangladesh 167 all out in 35.5 overs (Tanzid Hasan 62, Jaker Ali 51; Wanindu Hasaranga 4/10).

