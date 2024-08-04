Sri Lanka end India's 19-year-long dominant bilateral rivalry run with win in 2nd ODI

Colombo [Sri Lanka], August 4 : With a thumping 32-run win in the second ODI, Sri Lanka put an end to India's dream sequence of 11 consecutive bilateral series win against the Island nation in the 50-over format.

The last time India failed to win a series against Sri Lanka was in December 1997, when a three-match series held at home ended in a 1-1 draw. Though both Asian rivals have shared a healthy rivalry over the years, which was at the peak of its competitiveness in the decade of 2000s, India started a run of 11 successive bilateral series wins against Lankan Lions back in late 2005 with a 6-1 win in a seven-match series, which lasted till the 3-0 series win held in India last year.

In this time span, India won five series against Sri Lanka away from home.

Coming to the match, SL won the toss and elected to bat first. Knocks from Avishka Fernando (40 in 62 balls, with five fours), Kamindu Mendis (40 in 44 balls, with four boundaries) and Dunith Wellalage (39 in 35 balls, with a four and two sixes) played a crucial role in taking SL to 240/9 in their 50 overs.

Washington Sundar (3/30), and Kuldeep (2/33) were the top bowlers for India. Mohammed Siraj and Axar Patel also got a wicket.

During the run chase, skipper Rohit (66 in 44 balls, with five fours and four sixes) and Shubman Gill (35 in 44 balls, with three fours), started off well with a 97-run partnership, but a game-changer spell from Jeffrey Vandersay (6/33) reduced India to 147/6. Axar Patel (44 in 44 balls, with four boundaries) tried to fight it out for India, but they were bundled out for 208 runs in 42.2 overs.

Skipper Charith Asalanka (3/20) also delivered a fine bowling performance for SL.

SL took a 1-0 lead in the series with a game to go. Vandersay won the 'Player of the Match' honours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor