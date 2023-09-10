Sri Lanka fast bowler Asitha Fernando joins Nottinghamshire for final weeks of County Championship season

London [UK], September 10 : Nottinghamshire have signed Sri Lanka fast bowler Asitha Fernando for the remainder of the County Championship season.

The right-armer joins with three games remaining for the Green and Golds.

The 26-year-old made his Test debut in January 2021, having first been called up to his country’s red-ball squad in 2016 - the same year he took seven wickets for Sri Lanka A against Pakistan A at Grace Road.

He has since taken 35 Test wickets at an average under 29, whilst amassing a total of 182 First Class wickets at 24.11.

In May 2022, he took his maiden Test five-wicket haul against Bangladesh, finishing with figures of 6/51.

“Asitha has already shown his talent on the international stage, and we believe he has the skillset needed to be successful in English conditions,” Peter Moores said in an official statement.

“We’re excited to have him with us, and he will add much-needed depth to our bowling resources until the end of the season.

“We’ve had some misfortune with injuries and we’re still in the situation of not having our full complement of seamers available. This has meant greater workloads for a smaller number of bowlers, and Asitha can help ease that pressure over the course of our run-in.

“The whole group recognises the importance of these last three games and the need for everyone to step up, so we can finish the season strongly.

“Having had a bye in the first round of games, we’ve had an extended build-up to prepare ourselves for the challenge ahead, which we’re all looking forward to.”

Nottinghamshire currently sit seventh on 114 points in Division One, albeit within a bonus-points win of fourth-placed Lancashire, whom Nottinghamshire faces at Old Trafford in their penultimate fixture.

Notts’ other remaining opponents this season - Kent and Middlesex - sit on 81 and 87 points respectively, with Canterbury set to host the Green and Golds tomorrow, before the Seaxes visit Trent Bridge for the campaign finale.

