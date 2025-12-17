Sri Lanka names squad for five-match T20I series against India

New Delhi [India], December 17 : Sri Lanka have announced a 15-member squad for their T20I tour of India, with Chamari Athapaththu set to continue leading the side as they begin preparations for next year's ICC Women's T20 World Cup in England.

Athapaththu's leadership will be supported by the experienced Harshitha Samarawickrama, who will serve as her deputy.

Sri Lanka have included 17-year-old ambidextrous spinner Shashini Gimhani, who returns to the side for the first time since August 2024. The squad also consists of a maiden call-up for Nimesha Madushani, according to the ICC website.

The five-match T20I series will kick off on December 21 in Visakhapatnam, which will also host the second and third matches. The remaining two games of the series will be played in Thiruvananthapuram.

This series marks India's return to action after their triumphant win at the ICC Women's ODI World Cup 2025. The five T20Is between India and Sri Lanka will serve as preparation for the T20 World Cup next year, which will be held in England from June 12.

The last time the two teams met in any format was in the ODI World Cup opener on September 30, while their previous T20I was at the T20 World Cup in October 2024.

India has a dominant record against Sri Lanka, with 20 wins in 26 matches, and the visitors' last victory in India dates back to 2014. Coincidentally, that win had also come in Vishakhapatnam, the venue for the first two games in the upcoming T20I series.

Sri Lanka squad: Chamari Athapaththu (c), Hasini Perera, Vishmi Gunaratne, Harshitha Samarawickrama, Nilakshika De Silva, Kavisha Dilhari, Imesha Dulani, Kaushini Nuthyangana, Malsha Shehani, Inoka Ranaweera, Shashini Gimhani, Nimesha Madushani, Kawya Kavindi, Rashmika Sewwandi, Malki Madara.

