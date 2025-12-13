Sri Lanka Register Dominant Eight-Wicket Win Over Nepal in ACC Men’s U19 Asia Cup 2025 (VIDEO)

Sri Lanka National Cricket Team vs Nepal National Cricket Team Match Scorecard: Sri Lanka Under-19s registered a commanding eight-wicket win over Nepal Under-19s in their Group B Asia Cup clash on Saturday, December 13, 2025. Nepal batted first and were steady at 30 without loss. But the run-out of Niraj Kumar Yadav for 10 triggered a collapse.

Sethmika Seneviratne and his teammates then ran through the Nepal line-up. Seneviratne took five wickets for 25 runs, including the dismissals of Vansh Chhetri, Sahil Patel and Dilsad Ali. Rasith Nimsara and Vigneshwaran Akash also chipped in with key wickets. Nepal were all out for 82 in 35.1 overs. Cibrin Shrestha top scored with 18.

Chasing a modest target, Sri Lanka lost two early wickets at 25. Dimantha Mahavithana and Kavija Gamage then shared an unbroken 59-run stand to complete the chase comfortably. Sri Lanka reached 84 for 2 with 35.1 overs to spare.

The victory gives Sri Lanka a strong start in Group B of the Under-19 Asia Cup.

Brief Score:

Nepal U-19s: 82 all out (Shrestha 18, Seneviratne 5-25)

Sri Lanka U-19s: 84/2 (Mahavithana 39*, Gamage 24*) – Sri Lanka won by 8 wickets