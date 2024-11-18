Sri Lanka secure ODI series for first time in 12 years against New Zealand

Pallekele [Sri Lanka], November 18 : Sri Lanka ended its dreadful run against New Zealand in the ODIs with their first series win since November 2012.

After 12 years of wait, Sri Lanka finally got the better of the Blackcaps and earned bragging rights with a narrow 3-wicket win in Pallekele.

After a 3-0 ODI series win in 2012, the success in 2024 marked the first instance of Sri Lanka wrapping up the series against New Zealand.

During those 12 years, Sri Lanka met New Zealand on five occasions, lost four, and held the Kiwis once for a draw.

With the series done and dusted with a game to spare, Sri Lanka have six successive ODI bilateral series wins at home, their longest winning streak on their turf in 50-over cricket.

In a rain-curtailed game, reduced to 47 overs, Sri Lanka were reeling at 163/7 after Dunith Wellalage holed it to Ish Sodhi while chasing 210.

However, Kusal Mendis and Maheesh Theekshana delivered at the crunch moment and stole the show from New Zealand to take the honours for the hosts.

Mendis and Theekshana forged an unbeaten 47-run stand, the highest for the 8th wicket or below for Sri Lanka against New Zealand at home.

The journey to their first ODI series win against New Zealand wasn't a walk in the park. After winning the toss and putting the visitors to bat, Sri Lanka ball tweakers spun New Zealand to take the driver's seat.

New Zealand needed something out of the blue after toiling at 98/4 in 23.1 overs. Mark Chapman upped the ante with his composed 76(81), followed by Mitch Hay's 49, lifting New Zealand to 209.

Theekshana and Jeffrey Vandersay turned out to be the spoilsport, with the spin duo claiming a three-wicket haul each,

In reply, Sri Lanka had their woes with Michael Bracewell giving them a headache with his right-arm off-break. Apart from Bracewell the rest of the spinners didn't pose much of a challenge to Sri Lankan batters.

Eventually, Sri Lanka saw through his gruelling 10-over spell and ended their winless series draught against the Kiwis.

