Sri Lanka skipper Chamari Athapaththu carries pressure of a key player: Shafali Verma

Dubai [UAE], October 7 : Star India batter Shafali Verma heaped praise on Sri Lanka skipper Chamari Athapaththu and said that she can carries the pressure of being a key player.

Team India will take on Sri Lanka in their upcoming match of the prestigious tournament on Wednesday at Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

Speaking to Star Sports, Shafali Verma heaped praise on Sri Lanka and said that they have improved a lot for which they have won the Women's Asia Cup 2024.

"There was a time when Chamari was the one scoring most of the runs and taking wickets, but in the Asia Cup, her entire team performed well. They've improved a lot, which is why they won the cup. Chamari carries the pressure of being a key player, and it's inspiring to see how she handles it and performs for her country," Shafali was quoted in a release from Star Sports as saying.

In the final match of the Asia Cup, India conceded an eight-wicket defeat against Sri Lanka.

India have been placed in Group A of the ICC event along with New Zealand, Australia, Pakistan and Sri Lanka. The Women in Blue will lock horns against Australia on October 13 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

After sealing one win and conceding a defeat in their campaign opener against New Zealand, the Women in Blue stand in fourth place of teh group points table.

Recapping the game, Pakistan won the toss and decided to bat against India in the seventh match of the Women's T20 World Cup 2024.

Nida Dar (28 runs from 34 balls, 1 four) and Muneeba Ali (17 runs from 26 balls, 2 fours) were the only top batters for the Women in Blue as propelled their side to 105/8 in the first inning.

The Indian bowling attack displayed a stunning performance and was successful in picking crucial wickets in the first inning.

Arundhati Reddy led the Indian bowling attack after she picked up three wickets in her four-over spell at an economy rate of 4.80. All the Indian bowlers managed to get wickets in the game.

However, Harmanpreet Kaur's side displayed a poor performance while fielding as they missed plenty of catches.

During the run chase, Shafali Verma (32 runs from 35 balls, 3 fours) and Harmanpreet Kaur (29 runs from 24 balls) helped India clinch a massive six-wicket win over Pakistan.

In the 18th over, India crossed the 100-run mark after Kaur smashed a four through the extra cover.

In the 19th over, when India came closer to winning the crucial match, Skipper Harmanpreet suffered a neck injury which forced her to walk off the field.

S Sajana came in place of Kaur and slammed the ball to the left of mid-off for a four to end the match in favour of the Women in Blue.

Arundhati Reddy was named the Player of the Match after she displayed a stunning performance with the ball in the first inning.

