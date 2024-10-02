Sri Lanka spinner Praveen Jayawickrama banned for a year: ICC

Colombo [Sri Lanka], October 2 : Sri Lanka's left-arm spinner Praveen Jayawickrama has been banned from all forms of cricket for a year, of which "six months will be suspended," as per the ICC.

The ban was imposed on Jayawickrama after he admitted breaching the ICC's Anti-Corruption Code.

Jayawickrama admitted to being in breach of Article 2.4.7 of the Code, which deals with:

"Obstructing or delaying any investigation that may be carried out by the ACU, including concealing, tampering with, or destroying any documentation or other information that may be relevant to that investigation and/or that may be evidence or may lead to the discovery of evidence of corrupt conduct under the Anti-Corruption Code."

Jayawickrama last represented Sri Lanka in 2022. He has featured for the Island nation in five Tests, five ODIs, and five T20Is, with a total of 32 international wickets to his name across those 15 matches, the ICC said.

The charges relate to international cricket and the Lanka Premier League. The ICC, in agreement with Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC), acted in accordance with Articles 1.7.4.1 and 1.8.1 of the Anti-Corruption Code.

The ICC Anti-Corruption Code and the complete decision (which has been redacted to protect the identities of the ICC's witnesses and other third parties) can be found on the official ICC website.

