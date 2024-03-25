Sri Lanka surge in WTC rankings following 328-run win over Bangladesh

Sylhet [Bangladesh], March 25 : Sri Lanka made a significant gain in the World Test Championship rankings following their resounding 328-run win over Bangladesh in the first Test at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium on Monday.

In their first-ever Test match at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium, Sri Lanka prevailed over the hosts with an all-round performance and took an unassailable 1-0 lead in the two-match series.

Their emphatic triumph in Sylhet marked their eighth away Test win over the hosts, which ensured that Sri Lanka's impeccable record stayed intact and they are yet to taste defeat in the Test format in Bangladesh.

Before this result, Sri Lanka were at the bottom of the WTC standings with 0 points, while Bangladesh were in the number four spot with 12 points after playing two games and with a points percentage of 50.

Following the win, Sri Lanka secured 12 points in three games and a point percentage of 33.33, moved ahead of South Africa (25 per cent) and England (17.50 per cent), and are tied with Bangladesh in the sixth spot.

Bangladesh and Sri Lanka have the same number of points (12) and point percentage (33.33).

The first Test result win saw a number of changes in the table, with the West Indies moving up to the fifth spot with the same point percentage as Sri Lanka and Bangladesh but with a better points tally (16).

Pakistan, with a point percentage of 36.66, moved to the fourth spot with a points tally of 22.

Coming to Day 4 action, Mominul Haque throughout the day showed grit and put up a stern fight against Sri Lanka's deadly bowling line-up.

His composure with the bat kept the Sri Lankan bowlers at bay and helped Bangladesh get past the first session. But wickets kept tumbling at the other end, which restricted Bangladesh to a score of 182 and inflicted a 328-run defeat in the first Test.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor