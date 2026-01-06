Sri Lanka vs Pakistan 1st T20I: Weather Forecast, Pitch Report, Match Date & Time, Squads, Probable Playing XIs and Live Streaming Details

Pakistan National Cricket Team vs Sri Lanka National Cricket Team Match: Sri Lanka will take on Pakistan in the first of the three-match T20I series on Wednesday at the Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium in Dambulla. The home side will aim to start the year with a win, after losing their last T20I encounter against Pakistan during the tri-series. Under the leadership of Dasun Shanaka, returning as captain for this format, Sri Lanka will look to begin afresh in the series against Pakistan and England, ahead of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026.

Weather Forecast:

There is a 65% chance of rain during the match. Temperatures are expected to range from a high of 24°C to a low of 18°C.

Pitch Report:

The pitch is expected to favour batters early with good bounce in the first six overs. Bowlers may get some help as the game progresses, especially spinners if the surface slows down. Dew could play a significant role in the match. If it arrives, batting in the second innings will become easier as the ball skids onto the bat.

Winning the toss will be crucial. Captains may prefer to bowl first to avoid the dew advantage later. Teams batting first should aim to score at least 180 runs while bowlers will need early breakthroughs to put the chasing side under pressure.

Probable Playing XIs

Pakistan: Sahibzada Farhan, Fakhar Zaman, Saim Ayub, Shadab Khan, Salman Ali Agha (c), Mohammad Nawaz, Usman Khan (wk), Faheem Ashraf, Salman Mirza, Usman Tariq, Abrar Ahmad

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (wk), Kamil Mishara, Kusal Perera, Charith Asalanka, Kamindu Mendis, Dasun Shanaka (c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Nuwan Thushara, Dushmantha Chameera

Squads

Pakistan:

Salman Ali Agha (captain), Abdul Samad, Abrar Ahmad, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Khawaja Nafay, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Salman Mirza, Mohammad Wasim Jr., Naseem Shah, Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Shadab Khan, Usman Khan, Usman Tariq.

Sri Lanka:

Pathum Nissanka, Kamil Mishara, Kusal Mendis, Kusal Perera, Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Dasun Shanaka (captain), Janith Liyanage, Kamindu Mendis, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dunith Wellalage, Maheesh Theekshana, Dushan Hemantha, Traveen Mathew, Dushmantha Chameera, Matheesha Pathirana, Nuwan Thushara, Eshan Malinga.

Head-to-head

Pakistan hold a narrow advantage in the head-to-head record, having won 14 of the 24 T20Is between the two sides, while Sri Lanka have won 10.

Match details

Match: Sri Lanka vs Pakistan, 1st T20I

Date: January 7 (Wednesday)

Venue: Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium, Dambulla

Time: 7 p.m. IST

Live telecast and streaming (India)

Sony Sports Network has the broadcasting rights for Sri Lanka vs Pakistan T20I series. Live Streaming of the matches will be available on Sony LIV and Fancode.