Sri Lanka win 3rd ODI by 140 runs against New Zealand; avoid clean-sweep

Auckland [New Zealand], January 11 : Exceptional performance from Sri Lanka bowlers Asitha Fernando, Maheesh Theekshana, and Eshan Malinga denied hosts New Zealand from registering a clean sweep as the Charith Asalanka-led side won the third and final match of the ODI series by 140 runs at Eden Park on Saturday.

Despite this loss, the Blackcaps sealed the three-match ODI series 2-1. Asitha Fernando was awarded the Player of the Match for his brilliant bowling in the last match and Kiwis right-arm seamer Matt Henry was given the Player of the Series for his magnificent performance across the three matches of the series.

Chasing a total of 291 runs, the New Zealand side was bundled out for a mere total of 150 runs in the match. The Mitchell Santner-led side was able to play just 29.4 overs in their innings.

New Zealand's 150 runs came with the help of knocks from Mark Chapman (81 runs off 81 balls, 10 fours and 1 six), Nathan Smith (17 runs from 29 balls, 1 four), Michael Bracewell (13 runs in 20 balls, 1 four and 1 six), Matt Henry (12 runs off 6 balls with 1 four and 1 six) and 21 extras (18 wides, 2 leg byes and 1 no ball) in the innings.

For Sri Lanka, three wickets each were snapped by Fernando (3/26 in 7 overs), Theekshana (3/35 in 7.4 overs), and Malinga (3/35 in 7 overs) in their respective spells. One wicket was bagged by Janith Liyange in his spell of three overs where he conceded 16 runs.

Earlier in the day the visitors skipper Cha`rith Asanka won the toss and elected to bat first.

Batting first, the Asian Lions scored 290 runs with the loss of eight wickets in their 50 overs. The scorers in the team were Pathum Nissanka (66 runs off 42 balls with six fours and five sixes), Kusal Mendis (54 runs from 48 balls, five fours and two sixes), Janith Liyange (53 runs in 52 balls with three fours and two sixes) and Kamindu Mendis (46 runs off 71 balls, three sixes and two fours).

For New Zealand, the pick of the bowler was Matt Henry who grabbed four wickets in his 10 overs where he gave away 55 runs in his spell. Two wickets were taken by Mitchell Santner and one wicket each was taken by Nathan Smith and Michael Bracewell in their respective spells.

Brief Score: Sri Lanka 290/8 in 50 overs (Pathum Nissanka 66, Kusal Mendis 54, Matt Henry 4/55) vs New Zealand 150 all out in 29.4 overs (Mark Chapman 81, Nathan Smith 17, Asitha Fernando 3/26).

