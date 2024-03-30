Sri Lanka win toss, opt to bat against Bangladesh in 2nd Test; Shakib Al Hasan returns

Chittagong [Bangladesh], March 30 : Sri Lanka captain Dhananjaya de Silva won the toss and opted to bat against Bangladesh in the second Test of the two-match series here at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram on Saturday.

Sri Lanka will aim to seal the two-match Test series against Bangladesh in the decider after registering victory by 328 runs in the opening Test.

However, prior to the second test, their primary bowler Kasun Rajitha was ruled out after an injury to his upper back area and the team named Asitha Fernando as his replacement. The injured fast bowler had starred with a five-wicket haul in the second innings of the Test match.

Sri Lanka also announced that Shakib Al Hasan will return to Bangladesh's squad for the Chattogram Test match. Shakib hasn't played international cricket for a while after being diagnosed with a retinal condition in January this year.

Bangladesh (Playing XI): Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Zakir Hasan, Najmul Hossain Shanto(c), Mominul Haque, Shakib Al Hasan, Shahadat Hossain Dipu, Litton Das(w), Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taijul Islam, Khaled Ahmed and Hasan Mahmud.

Sri Lanka (Playing XI): Nishan Madushka, Dimuth Karunaratne, Kusal Mendis(w), Angelo Mathews, Dinesh Chandimal, Dhananjaya de Silva(c), Kamindu Mendis, Prabath Jayasuriya, Asitha Fernando, Vishwa Fernando and Lahiru Kumara.

