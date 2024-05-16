Sri Lanka women to host West Indies women for ODIs and T20Is in June

New Delhi [India], May 16 : Days after the conclusion of the women's T20 World Cup Qualifiers, Sri Lanka will host West Indies for three ODIs and three T20Is from June 15 to 28.

In the upcoming series, the hosts will mainly prepare for the T20 Asia Cup, which will also take place in Sri Lanka, starting July 20.

The upcoming series against West Indies will be Sri Lanka's second bilateral T20I series against the Caribbeans this year, after their successful tour of South Africa during March and April.

Sri Lanka will also take on Ireland in their upcoming series in August.

Meanwhile, West Indies recently concluded a month-long tour of Pakistan where the Caribbeans clinched a victory in both the 50 and 20-over series. Their tour of Sri Lanka in the upcoming days will be West Indies' last competitive series before they participate in the T20 World Cup in October.

The previous time these two sides locked horns in a bilateral series was back in 2017 when West Indies sealed a series win against Sri Lanka in both T20Is and ODIs. The Caribbeans have dominated over Sri Lanka in T20Is with a head-to-head record of 18-14. In the 50-over series, the matches were much closer with West Indies winning 18 and Sri Lanka 14.

The ODI series will kick off on June 15 and will be played till June 21 in Galle it is also a part of the ICC Women's Championship, which will help them to make their way to the ODI World Cup 2025.

In the Women's Championship standings, West Indies are currently in the seventh place. While Sri Lanka hold the eighth spot. The top four teams will get a direct qualification apart from hosts India.

The T20Is between Sri Lanka and West Indies will begin on June 24 and will conclude on June 28. All the 20-over matches will be played in Hambantota.

