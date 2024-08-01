Sri Lanka women to visit Ireland for T20Is, ODIs

New Delhi [India], August 1 : After their Asia Cup triumph, the Sri Lanka women's side will be touring Ireland for two T20Is and three ODIs from August 11 to 20, according to Sri Lanka Cricket. The team will be leaving for Ireland on August 6.

Sri Lanka women's team will be travelling to Ireland for a bilateral series for first time.

Sri Lanka have won all white ball games against Ireland.

The tour will begin with T20I matches scheduled for August 11 and August 13 in Dublin. The teams will then move to Belfast for the ODIs, with the first ODI on August 16, the second on August 18, and the final ODI on August 20.

The three-match ODI series will be part of 2022-2025 ICC Women's Championship cycle.

Sri Lanka women defeated India women in the final of the Women's Asia Cup recently.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor