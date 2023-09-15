Sri Lanka's Madushan earns plaudits from Venkatesh, Ashwin for his cricketing sense 

New Delhi [India], September 15 : Former cricketer Venkatesh Prasad and Indian spinner Ravichandran Ashwin heaped praise on Pramod Madushan for showing awareness at a crucial moment that played a major role in Sri Lanka's triumph over Pakistan in the Asia Cup Super Four clash.

In the final over, Sri Lanka required nine runs to seal their spot in the final. Madushan was on strike and set batter Charith Asalanka was at the non-strikers' end.

Madushan missed the shot and he showed great awareness to not leave the crease until wicketkeeper Mohammad Rizwan threw the ball towards the stumps. He missed the wickets entirely and only after that Madhushan started to run towards the other end.

Venkatesh took to X, formerly known as Twitter to laud Madushan for his awareness and making good use of the rules of cricket.

"Great game awareness from Pramod Madushan yesterday night. Did not leave the crease until Asalanka made it. Very impressive. @ashwinravi99 probably one of the finest at making good use of the rules would be impressed," Venkatesh wrote in his tweet.

Ashwin also praised the pace bowler. "He missed the ball, Asalanka was charging down the pitch (high octane pressure ) and yet this guy stood his ground until the keeper missed his attempt and then started running. All I can say is that these sort of reactions come from practice and this happens mostly in Tennis ball cricket."

Asalanka struck a four and picked a double in the final two balls to seal Sri Lanka's spot in the final against India.

India clinched a hard-fought victory on a tricky surface against the Lions in the Super Four stage. The Men in Blue will be keen to replicate a similar performance and defeat the defending champions to clinch their 8th Asia Cup title.

