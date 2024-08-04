Sri Lanka's Vandersay registers third-best figures by spinner against India in ODIs

Colombo [Sri Lanka], August 4 : Sri Lankan spinner Jeffrey Vandersay registered third-best bowling figures by a spinner against India in ODI cricket.

Vandersay achieved this feat during the second ODI against India at Colombo.

In the game, Vandersay destroyed the Indian middle order. During a run-chase of 241 runs, India was going strong at 97/0. But then came the 34-year-old and unleashed some bamboozling spin to sink India to 147/6.

Vandersay ended his spell with figures of 6/33 in 10 overs.

The best-ever spell by a spinner against India is by Mutthiah Muralitharan (7/30) at Sharjah in 2000. It is followed by Ajantha Mendis' spell of 6/13 against India in the final of Asia Cup 2008 in Lahore.

Coming to the match, SL won the toss and elected to bat first. Knocks from Avishka Fernando (40 in 62 balls, with five fours), Kamindu Mendis (40 in 44 balls, with four boundaries) and Dunith Wellalage (39 in 35 balls, with a four and two sixes) played a crucial role in taking SL to 240/9 in their 50 overs.

Washington Sundar (3/30), and Kuldeep (2/33) were the top bowlers for India. Mohammed Siraj and Axar Patel also got a wicket.

During the run chase, skipper Rohit (66 in 44 balls, with five fours and four sixes) and Shubman Gill (35 in 44 balls, with three fours), started off well with a 97-run partnership, but a game-changer spell from Jeffrey Vandersay (6/33) reduced India to 147/6. Axar Patel (44 in 44 balls, with four boundaries) tried to fight it out for India, but they were bundled out for 208 runs in 42.2 overs.

Skipper Charith Asalanka (3/20) also delivered a fine bowling performance for SL.

SL took a 1-0 lead in the series with a game to go. Vandersay won the 'Player of the Match' honours.

