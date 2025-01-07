Star-powered commentary team to further strengthen ILT20 Season 3

Dubai [UAE], January 7 : As the International League T20 returned for its highly anticipated third season, bringing with it renewed excitement and an electrifying cricketing atmosphere, the league have unveiled a stellar commentary lineup featuring some of the finest cricket minds to enrich the viewers' experience.

The commentary team for the third season of ILT20 will feature cricket icons such as Ian Smith, Ian Bishop, Simon Doull, Virender Sehwag, Wasim Akram, Waqar Younis, Shoaib Akhtar, Harbhajan Singh, Niall O'Brien and Alan Wilkins. Adding further depth and diversity will be Anjum Chopra, Saba Karim, Rohan Gavaskar, Nikhil Chopra, Daren Ganga, Urooj Mumtaz, Vivek Razdan, Reema Malhotra, and Ajay Mehra.

With their collective experience and fresh perspectives offered in both English and Hindi, the esteemed panel is set to enhance the broadcast experience for cricket fans worldwide. Joining them as presenters will be the dynamic trio of Laura McGoldrick, Ridhima Pathak, and Arjun Pandit.

The ILT20 Season 3 will be launched with a grand opening ceremony which will be headlined by epic performances by Bollywood superstars Shahid Kapoor, Pooja Hegde and Sonam Bajwa who are set to captivate the spectators at the Dubai International Stadium on Saturday, 11 January 2025 with enthralling performances on their blockbuster songs. Renowned Bollywood producer and actor Jackky Bhagnani and Ridhima Pathak will emcee the opening ceremony.

The ceremony will begin at 6:00 pm local time. The first ball of the season will be delivered at 7:15 pm local time with the defending champions MI Emirates taking on hosts Dubai Capitals in a rematch of last year's grand finale.

The commentators are eagerly awaiting ILT20 Season 3, which promises to raise the bar with unparalleled talent and action.

"I am ecstatic to return for my third season with the ILT20. This region has seen so many memorable moments in cricket, many of which have been highlights of my career. The ILT20 with its mix of international stars and upcoming local cricketers will surely add to this legacy," former Pakistan skipper Wasim Akram said as quoted by the ILT20 press release.

Speaking on being selected for the commentary panel, former Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag said, "I love the carnival-like atmosphere at the ILT20, it is like a home away from home for me. The ILT20 is always very competitive because of the quality of cricketers and the venues, and I urge fans from all over the world to tune in and catch some of the finest cricket around."

Former West Indies cricketer Ian Bishop also shared his thoughts on the selection where he said, "It has been special to watch the growth of cricket in the region over the years. The ILT20 is a vital part of nourishing home-grown talent and giving them the right exposure under the right conditions. I am thrilled to return for the third season."

In the end, former New Zealand cricketer Ian Smith also expressed his feelings saying, "The ILT20 has rapidly built a reputation as a stage for exceptional cricket, and I'm excited to be part of the action. While the international stars will undoubtedly shine, I'm most eager to see how the emerging players from the UAE seize this opportunity."

