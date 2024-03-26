Star spinner Wanindu Hasaranga likely to remain unavailable for SRH for at least one week

New Delhi [India], March 26 : Sri Lanka's star spinner, Wanindu Hasaranga, is likely to be unavailable for another week for Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Sunrisers Hyderabad as he looks to consult doctors overseas about chronic pain in his left heel, according to ESPNcricinfo.

Hasaranga recently featured in Sri Lanka's white-ball series against Bangladesh but according to ESPNcricinfo, he did it while going through a substantial amount of pain.

During the six matches that he played in the limited-overs format, Hasaranga claimed eight wickets, with six coming in the ODI series and two in the T20I.

ESPNcricinfo revealed that Hasaranga was assessed by Sri Lanka Cricket's medical staff and they suspect that the pain is down to the musculo-skeletal apparatus in his left heel having become worn.

ESPNcricinfo further reported that the SLC's doctors have advised Hasaranga to get a medical opinion to understand the nature of the injury and how to manage it.

Hasaranga is yet to join SRH camp and there is no set date on his arrival. His recent setback could hinder his chances of featuring in the upcoming T20 World Cup, which will be played in June.

The 26-year-old was the star performer for the Royal Challengers Bengaluru last season, as he ended the campaign with 26 wickets at an economy rate of 7.54.

Recently, he was suspended for two Bangladesh Tests after being sanctioned three demerit points for showing dissent at the umpire's decision during the third ODI against Bangladesh.

The incident occurred in the 37th over of the game, when Hasaranga grabbed his cap from one of the umpires and ridiculed the umpiring in the play. Bangladesh won the series 2-1 with four-wicket.

He received a 50 per cent fine and three penalty points for his offence. This increased his total demerit points to eight in a 24-month span.

The all-rounder was already on five demerit points after receiving three during the third T20I against Afghanistan in Dambulla last month. Following this, he was suspended for two Twenty20 Internationals against Bangladesh. With the addition of the most recent demerit points, he has now exceeded the eight-point barrier, which has been translated into four suspension points under article 7.6 of the Code.

