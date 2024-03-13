Star trio Buttler, Chahal, Samson join Rajasthan Royal's camp ahead of IPL 2024

New Delhi [India], March 13 : England opener Jos Buttler and Indian duo of Yuzvendra Chahal and Sanju Samson joined the Rajasthan Royals camp ahead of the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League 2024.

With IPL just a week away, Rajasthan would be looking to continue their high-flying performance after narrowly missing out on it in the last season and losing the final to Gujarat Titans a season before.

RR took to X to announce the arrival of their skipper Samson and the star duo of Chahal and Buttler.

"Let the fun begin", RR captioned Samson's arrival post.

Let the fun begin! 🔥💗 pic.twitter.com/0tJEsdNxCF— Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) March 13, 2024

"Darr ka mahol hai Welcome, @yuzi_chahal bhai," RR wrote on X while announcing Chahal's arrival.

Darr ka mahol hai 😨😂 Welcome, @yuzi_chahal bhai 💗 pic.twitter.com/GVt05UXDiZ — Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) March 13, 2024

"Jos is here," RR captioned the post of Buttler's arrival.

Jos is here. 😂🔥 pic.twitter.com/90743uYBCT— Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) March 13, 2024

Ahead of the new season, RR unveiled their 'Pink Promise' jersey on Tuesday which they will be wearing during their IPL match against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on April 6, which will be dedicated to the "empowered women of Rajasthan and the nation".

The bandhani pattern on the jersey represents the ancient art of tie-dying, which features traditional Rajasthan attire for women. The jersey will also feature visual representations of solar panels, a source of clean energy given to rural Rajasthan women.

RR strengthened their squad in the IPL 2024 auction by acquiring the likes of Rovman Powell, Shubham Dubey, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Abid Mushtaq and Nandre Burger.

Sanju Samson (c), Jos Buttler, Shimron Hetmyer, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Dhruv Jurel, Riyan Parag, Donovan Ferreira, Kunal Rathore, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldeep Sen, Navdeep Saini, Prasidh Krishna, Sandeep Sharma, Trent Boult, Yuzvendra Chahal, Adam Zampa, Avesh Khan, Rovman Powell, Shubham Dubey, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Abid Mushtaq, Nandre Burger.

