Starc surpasses Johnson to become Australia's 4th highest wicket-taker in ODIs

Durham [UK], September 25 : Pacer Mitchell Starc overtook legendary fast bowler Mitchell Johsnon to become Australia's fourth-highest wicket-taker in ODI cricket on Tuesday.

Starc accomplished this feat during the third ODI against England at Durham.

In the match, Starc did not have a very good outing. Though he dismissed openers Phil Salt and Ben Duckett to get Australia ahead during a 305-run chase, he conceded 63 runs during his eight overs at an economy rate of 7.90.

Now, in 123 ODIs, Starc has taken 241 wickets at an average of 22.95 and best bowling figures of 6/28. He has 12 four-wicket hauls and nine five-wicket hauls in the 50-over format. Ever since his debut in 2010 in this format, he has been one of the leading pacers in this format of this past decade, with two Cricket World Cup trophies and plenty of records as proof of his greatness and 'big game' Aussie mentality.

Johnson took 239 wickets in 153 ODIs from 2005-2015 at an average of 25.26, with best bowling figures of 6/31. He has had nine four-fers and three five-wicket hauls in ODIs.

Legendary pacer Glenn McGrath is Australia's top wicket-taker in ODIs with 380 scalps in 249 games at an average of 21.98, with best figures of 7/15. He secured nine four-wicket hauls and seven five-wicket hauls in his ODI career. He is followed by pacer Brett Lee (380 wickets in 221 matches) and late spin great Shane Warne (291 wickets in 193 matches) in the list of Australia's top ODI bowlers.

He has also overtaken Johnson to become the fourth-highest wicket-taker among left-arm pacers, with India's Zaheer Khan (282 scalps in 200 matches), Sri Lankan legend Chaminda Vaas (400 wickets in 322 matches) and Pakistan icon Wasim Akram (502 wickets in 356 matches) above him.

In the match, England looked on the back foot, being given a target of 305 for victory and falling to 11/2 early in the chase, before a partnership of 156 between Brook and Will Jacks (84 in 82 balls, with nine fours and a six) swung the tide in the hosts' favour. Following Jacks' dismissal, Liam Livingstone joined Brook and scored a quickfire 33* in 20 balls with two boundaries and three sixes, which helped the hosts move ahead of the DLS par score once rain intervened in the chase to keep the five-match series alive at 2-1.

Cameron Green (2/45) and Starc (2/63) were among the wickets for Australia.

After winning the toss, England opted to field first and had reduced Australia to 47/2 before an 84-run stand between Steve Smith (60 in 82 balls, with five fours) and Green (42 in 49 balls, with four boundaries) helped bring some stability. While Australia was reduced to 172/5 at one point, a 54-run partnership between Alex Carey (77* in 65 balls, with seven fours and a six) and Glenn Maxwell (30 in 25 balls, with five fours) and a quickfire cameo of 44 in 26 balls from Aaron Hardie, consisting of three fours and two sixes, took Australia to 304/7 in their 50 overs.

Jofra Archer (2/67) was the pick of the bowlers for England. Brydon Carse, Jacob Bethell, Livingstone, and Jacks got a scalp each.

The ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 winners had the chance to extend their ODI winning streak to 15, what would have been two matches clear as the second-best winning streak in the men's format, with their stretch beginning at last year's major tournament.

Australia's 2003 group holds the record with 21 matches on the bounce, in a run that included Cricket World Cup glory in the same year. It's their compatriots on the women's side who also have bragging rights, with 26 back-to-back wins between 2018 and 2021. A victory would have also meant Australia nudged India off the top spot on the ICC ODI Men's Team Rankings, though defeat means they sit three rating points back from the top spot (118 rating points).

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor