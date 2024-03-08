Starc surpasses Lillee as Australia dominate New Zealand batters in Christchurch

Christchurch [New Zealand], March 8 : The experienced left-armer Mitchell Starc rose to fourth on the list of Australian Test wicket-takers following a three-wicket haul against New Zealand.

Mitchell Starc overtook fellow quick Dennis Lillee on the list for most Test wickets by an Australian bowler as the reigning ICC World Test Championship winners dominated the first two sessions on the opening day of the second Test against New Zealand.

Starc claimed figures of 3/59 to help dismiss the Kiwis for 162 at Hagley Oval and in the process went past Lillee's total of 355 Test scalps to become fourth on the list for most Test wickets by an Australian.

Only Shane Warne (708), Glenn McGrath (563) and Nathan Lyon (527) now lie in front of Starc's total of 357, while fellow pacer Josh Hazlewood (271) is also making ground after his five-wicket haul of 5/31 against New Zealand.

Australia's bowlers dominated the early stages in Christchurch, with the 100th Test celebrations for Kiwi duo Kane Williamson and Tim Southee quickly subdued as the visitors showed their mettle with yet another impressive performance with the ball.

Opener Tom Latham (38) was the only New Zealand batter to score greater than 30, while the world's No.1 ranked Test batter Kane Williamson (17) was one of Hazlewood's five victims as he trapped the Kiwi LBW early in the middle session.

Starc followed suit with wickets in consecutive deliveries and only some late hitting from Matt Henry (29) and Southee (26) allowed the hosts to sneak past 150 after they were sent into bat first by Australia skipper Pat Cummins.

