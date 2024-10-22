Starc warms up for Test summer with six-fer on Shield Cricket return

Melbourne [Australia], October 22 : Australian pacer Mitchell Starc made his return to Sheffield Shield Cricket with a bang, fetching a six-wicket haul for New South Wales against Victoria at Melbourne on Monday.

Starc was at his lethal best against Victoria, taking six for 81 in 17.5 overs at an economy rate of 4.54 in Victoria's second innings. His wickets included Ashley Chandrasinghe, Marcus Harris, Campbell Kellaway, Sam Elliott, Fergus O'Neill and Todd Murphy.

In the first innings of Victoria, Starc had taken 1/35 in 19 overs, which included wicket of Harris. Victoria was skittled out for 272 in the first innings after being put to bat first by NSW. NSW was bundled out for 136 runs in their second innings, giving Victoria a lead of 136 runs. Victoria added 246 more runs to their lead in the second innings, giving a target of 383 runs to chase for NSW.

Starc's fiery return to first-class cricket is a great development for Aussie cricket as in the current 2023-25 ICC World Test Championship (WTC) cycle, he has taken 48 wickets in 11 matches at an average of 28.37, with best figures of 5/78. He has taken four four-wicket hauls and a fifer in WTC 2023-25 so far and is the joint third-highest wicket-taker with skipper Pat Cummins. The bowlers above these two are Josh Hazlewood (51 scalps in 11 matches) and Indian spin wizard Ravichandran Ashwin (59 wickets in 11 matches).

The upcoming Test summer consisting of a series against India and two Tests against Sri Lanka next year will be crucial for Starc, as he chases the milestones of 400 Test wickets (currently at 358 wickets in 89 Tests at an average of 27.74) and 700 international scalps (currently at 678 wickets in 279 matches at an average of 25.75). He has a chance to become only fourth Aussie bowler to reach 400 Test scalps and 700 international wickets, adding to his legacy as an all-time great in the sport.

The much-awaited Border-Gavaskar Trophy will commence with the first Testa day matchat Perth Stadium from November 22 to November 26.

The second Test, scheduled for December 6 to 10 at Adelaide Oval, will feature the exciting day-night format under the stadium's lights. After that, fans will turn their attention to The Gabba in Brisbane for the third Test, which will be held from December 14 to 18.

The customary Boxing Day Test, set for December 26 to 30 at Melbourne's storied Melbourne Cricket Ground, will bring the series to its penultimate stage.

The fifth and final Test, taking place at the Sydney Cricket Ground from January 3 to 7, will serve as the series climax, promising a dramatic conclusion to an exciting contest.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor