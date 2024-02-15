"Start of a long career": Kumble gives inspirational speech to Sarfaraz while handing maiden Test cap

Rajkot (Gujarat) [India], February 15 : Before the start of the third Test match between India and England in Rajkot on Thursday, former India spinner Anil Kumble handed over the maiden Test cap to Sarfaraz Khan and gave the 26-year-old an inspirational speech.

While handing over the prestigious Test cap, Kumble said that he was "proud" of Sarfaraz for the way he came through. He added that his dad and the whole family would be "extremely proud" after seeing the 26-year-old playing for India.

The former cricketer also said that it was the start of a long career.

"Sarfaraz, I am really proud of the way you come through, am sure your dad and your family would be extremely proud of what you have been able to achieve. I know you have done all the hard work and disappointments, but despite that all the runs that you have scored through the domestic season. Well done to you. I am sure you will have lots of wonderful memories today. Start of a long career. Only 310 people have played before you, so all the best," Kumble told Sarfaraz.

On the other hand, Dinesh Karthik handed over the first Test cap to Dhruv Jurel and said that it is a "divine and pure" feeling to wear the White jersey and represent India in long-format cricket.

He added when one player performs well in Test cricket, there's "tremendous satisfaction".

"All the tough things that must have happened to you in the journey. There must have been so many people on the journey and I know all of them are going to watch you today. You must have played many matches in different colours mostly blue but there's something divine and pure about wearing White and representing India in Test cricket. There's tremendous satisfaction that comes when you do well in this format....," Karthik told Dhruv.

From The Huddle! 🔊 A Test cap is special! 🫡 Words of wisdom from Anil Kumble & Dinesh Karthik that Sarfaraz Khan & Dhruv Jurel will remember for a long time 🗣️ 🗣️ You Can Not Miss This! Follow the match ▶️ https://t.co/FM0hVG5X8M#TeamIndia | #INDvENG | @dhruvjurel21 |… pic.twitter.com/mVptzhW1v7 — BCCI (@BCCI) February 15, 2024

Kumble handed his maiden Test cap to Sarfaraz. Meanwhile, Dhruv received his cap from Karthik before the third Test in Rajkot.

After Sarfaraz received his Test cap, the 26-year-old's father couldn't control his tears watching the 26-year-old get the maiden Test cap.

