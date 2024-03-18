"Steered RCB to well deserved title": BCCI Secretary Jay Shah lauds Smriti Mandhana

New Delhi [India], March 18 : The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) Secretary Jay Shah extended wishes to Royal Challengers Bangalore and showered praise on skipper Smriti Mandhana following their title triumph in the Women's Premier League Season 2 against Delhi Capitals.

An all-round performance which was led by a solid knock by Ellyse Perry and brilliant bowling spells from spinners Shreyanka Patil and Sophie Molineux powered RCB to their first-ever WPL with an eight-wicket triumph in the title clash at Arun Jaitley Stadium on Sunday.

Shah took to X and expressed delight at the recent growth of women's cricket in India while passing RCB for their remarkable campaign and praised Mandhana for her contribution.

"Congratulations to Royal Challengers Bangalore, the Champions of #TATAWPL Season 2! What a spectacular celebration of women's cricket it has been! From outstanding performances to electrifying crowd support, this tournament has truly been a testament to the growing prowess of women's cricket in India. Leading the charge with exemplary skill and leadership, @mandhana_smriti has not only contributed with her batting but also with her exceptional captaincy, steering RCB to a well-deserved title," Shah wrote on X.

The tournament saw India's young and talented players shine in moments when their respective teams needed them the most. Arundhati Reddy, Minnu Mani, Shubha Satheesh and Vrinda Dinesh are some of the examples of the local talent that was unearthed during the electrifying tournament.

"Throughout the tournament, overseas players showcased brilliance, but what truly shines is the platform this tournament has provided for our local talent. Many emerging stars have been unearthed, promising a bright future for Indian women's cricket. A heartfelt thank you to everyone involved for making this WPL season another resounding success! Your unwavering support and enthusiasm have truly made this a memorable journey. Let's continue to champion women's cricket and celebrate the incredible talent it brings to the forefront," Shah concluded.

Former India opener Virender Sehwag also congratulated the Mandhana-led RCB team for their WPL triumph and stated that they are the deserving winners of the tournament.

"Many congratulations RCB on winning the WPL. Great temperament shown in crunch situations and deserving winners,' Sehwag wrote on X.

India's batting maestro Sachin Tendulkar congratulated RCB and feels that women's cricket is on the rise in India.

"Congratulations to the @RCBTweets women's team for bagging the @wplt20 title. Women's cricket is well and truly on the rise in India," Sachin wrote on X.

Coming to the match, DC won the toss and elected to bat with openers Shafali Varma (44 in 27 balls, with two fours and three sixes) and skipper Meg Lanning (23 in 23 balls, with three fours) providing the ideal start to the team with a quickfire 64-run opening stand. However, RCB bounced back to restrict them to a score of 113.

In reply, RCB comfortably chased down the target with three balls to spare and with eight wickets in hand.

