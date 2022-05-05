Stephen Fry appointed new MCC President

Stephen Fry, the actor and comedian, has been named as the next President of Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC).He was nominated for the role by the current President, Clare Connor, and will take over when her term ends on October 1."I am honoured and proud to be nominated as the next President of MCC," Fry said. "It is a club that is known throughout the world for what it represents in the game and to be gifted the opportunity to perform this role is truly humbling. "I thank Clare for this incredible opportunity and I look forward to supporting her as President Designate over the summer before commencing my own innings in the autumn."

Fry is an English actor, screenwriter, author, playwright, journalist, poet, comedian, television presenter and film director. He is also an advocate for mental health and has been President of Mind, the mental health charity, for over a decade. An MCC Member since 2011, he is widely known to be a lover of cricket and delivered the 20th MCC Cowdrey Lecture in November 2021. As only the second non-cricketing personality to give the Lecture, following Archbishop Desmond Tutu in 2008, his impassioned speech was both powerful and memorable.

"I am thrilled to be able to announce Stephen as my successor," Connor added. "He has a deep love and care for cricket and will be a wonderful ambassador for MCC. The Cowdrey Lecture he delivered last year was inspiring and showed the extent to which he understands the challenges and opportunities that both MCC and cricket face. He will bring a wealth of experience to the role and I hope he thoroughly enjoys his year." Fry's appointment was ratified at MCC's Annual General Meeting at Lord's on Wednesday, the first in the club's 235-year history to be held in a hybrid format, with members attending in person at the ground as well as online.