London [UK], August 15 : Australia's talismanic batter Steve Smith admitted that breaking into the T20I squad for the Los Angeles 2028 Olympics won't be a walk in the park but a "tricky" affair. Despite the odds stacked against Smith realising his goal, the seasoned star isn't willing to go down without putting up a fight, reported Sky Sports.

Cricket's return to the Olympics had been a long time coming. Last featured in the Games in 1900, the sport is set to make its long-awaited comeback after 128 years at the Los Angeles 2028 Olympics.

Since cricket's return to the Summer Games, Smith has been vocal about representing Australia in one of the world's biggest sporting tournaments. Smith, who will be 39 by the time the next edition of the Olympics unfolds, yearns for a chance to compete for one of the three spots at the podium.

"I mean, it is a goal of mine to try and make that Olympic team in 28. I think, you know, the team's doing pretty well at the moment, the Australian T20 team. So it's going to be tricky to get in there, but you know, just got to keep putting my best foot forward, and we'll never know," Smith told Sky Sports.

"Yeah, I mean, I've watched a lot of Olympics since I was a young kid and really enjoyed watching the Australian athletes go about it. So, you know, when I heard that cricket was going to be a part of it, I was like, that would be really cool to be involved," he added.

During his illustrious stint, Smith has been a part of World Cups, Champions Trophy, World Test Championship finals and the biggest cricketing rivalries. However, the idea of being a part of something known on the world stage excites him.

"So, you know, I've obviously played in, you know, lots of World Cups and Ashes and uh Border Gavaskar Trophy and things like that, but um yeah, when this popped up, it was something new and another opportunity to, you know, represent your country on a world stage. So, yeah, it was like I'd love to be involved in that, but it's still a fair way away. So, we'll see," he said.

Smith, who retired from the ODIs after enduring a heartbreak in the Champions Trophy, isn't a familiar face in Australia's T20I fold. His last appearance in the format dates back to February 2024, when he made the cut for the final XI against New Zealand.

With the T20 World Cup set to take place in India and Sri Lanka next year, it is yet to be seen if Smith remains in Australia's plans for the marquee event.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor