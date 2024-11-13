"Steve Smith is fascinating as a player against spin": Ravichandran Ashwin

Perth [Australia], November 13 : Star India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin heaped praise on Australia batter Steve Smith and said that he has been fascinating as a player against spin.

Ashwin's comment came ahead of the prestigious Border-Gavaskar Trophy between India and Australia.

The much anticipated Border-Gavaskar series between India and Australia will begin on November 22, with the first Test at Perth.

The second Test, scheduled for December 6 to 10 at Adelaide Oval, will feature the exciting day-night format under the stadium's lights. After that, fans will turn their attention to The Gabba in Brisbane for the third Test, which will be held from December 14 to 18.

Speaking to 7Cricket, Ashwin said that Smith is a very thinking cricketer. The Indian cricketer added that the Aussie batter has a unique way of practicing.

"Steve Smith is someone that's fascinating as a player against spin especially. I think he is a very thinking cricketer as well. He wants to get one up on you all the time. But, he has got unique ways of practising and unique ways of battling out with you in the middle. And sometimes as a bowler, when you are watching a batter go through his process, you do identify whether you have him or not," Ashwin said.

"And several times in these years of having played with Steve Smith, I've felt that he has me. But several times much later, when I think I've kind of figured out what he does or how he bats is that I've had an edge over him, had the wood over him," he added.

Smith made his Test debut against Pakistan in 2010. In the long format, the .35-year-old scored 9685 runs from 109 matches and 195 innings at a strike rate of 53.50.

In Tests, Smith played 19 matches and 37 innings against India and scored 2042 runs at a strike rate of 52.50.

The customary Boxing Day Test, set for December 26 to 30 at Melbourne's storied Melbourne Cricket Ground, will bring the series to its penultimate stage.

The fifth and final Test, to take place at the Sydney Cricket Ground from January 3 to 7, will serve as the series climax, promising a dramatic conclusion to an exciting contest.

