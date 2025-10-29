Steve Smith returns to Sheffield Shield with brilliant 118 for NSW ahead of 1st Ashes Test

Brisbane [Australia], October 29 : Star Australian batter Steve Smith made a triumphant return to Sheffield Shield Cricket, slamming a brilliant century as the first Ashes Test at Perth comes closer.

Smith, representing New South Wales against Queensland, continued his fine run in whites, scoring 118 in 176 balls, with 20 fours and six. His runs came at a healthy strike rate of 67.04.

Queensland, electing to field first, had some early success as Sam Konstas (10) continued his hot-and-cold run, being dismissed by Hayden Kerr (2/39).

William Salzmann (65 in 85 balls, with 11 fours), Kurtis Patterson (122 in 261 balls, with 14 fours) and Smith scored big as NSW scored 349/5 at the end of day one.

Smith has been in fine form this year, scoring 515 runs in six Tests and 10 innings at an average of 51.50, with two centuries and two fifties and a best score of 141. His last assignment in Tests was a tour of the West Indies in June-July, scoring 127 runs in four innings at an average of 31.75, with one fifty and a best score of 71.

Following that, he had a scratchy The Hundred debut for Southern Brave, scoring 137 runs in eight innings, with a best score of 47*.

Smith, currently the fourth-highest run-getter for Aussies in Tests with 10,477 runs in 119 Tests at an average of 56.02, with 36 centuries and 43 fifties, would be looking to feast against England at home and overtake ex-captain Steve Waugh (10,927 runs) to become the third-highest run-getter for Australia and also touch the 11,000 run-mark in the longest format.

The veteran is the third-highest run-getter in Ashes of all time and Australia's second-highest, with 3,417 runs in 37 Tests at an average of 56.01, with 12 centuries and 13 fifties, including a best score of 239. Above him are: England's Jack Hobbs (3,636 runs in 41 matches with 12 centuries and an average of 54.26) and Australia's Don Bradman (5,028 runs in 37 Tests with 19 centuries and an average of 89.78).

