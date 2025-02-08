Steve Smith rewrites record books during spin-tackling masterclass at Galle against Sri Lanka

Galle [Sri Lanka], February 8 : Star Australian batter Steve Smith re-wrote record books with another brilliant century against Sri Lanka during the second Test at Galle.

On Friday, Smith put on a masterclass in playing spin, ending day two at 120* in 239 balls, with nine fours and a six, putting Aussies in a commanding position.

With his century, Smith surpassed legendary Australian batter and former captain Ricky Ponting to be the team's leading run-getter in Asia. In 24 Tests in Asia, Smith has scored 1,983 runs at an average of 53.59, with seven centuries and eight fifties in 42 innings and best score of 178*.

Ponting slid down to second, with 1,889 runs in 28 matches and 48 innings, which includes five centuries and 10 fifties. His best score in Asian conditions is 150.

Smith is also the sixth Aussie to reach the 17,000 international runs mark. In 348 international matches, he has scored 17,016 runs at an average of 48.06, with 48 centuries and 80 fifties. His best score is 239. At the top of the run-scoring charts is Ponting, with 27,368 runs in 559 international matches and 667 innings at an average of 45.84. This included 7 centuries and 146 fifties, with the best score of 257.

With 36 Test tons, Smith has now joined England's Joe Root and Indian legend Rahul Dravid as joint-fifth-highest century maker in Tests.

Also, this is Smith's 17th Test century away from home, equalling with West Indies great Brian Lara and outdoing Indian batting icon Virat Kohli (16 centuries). Sachin Tendulkar (29) has most Test centuries away from home. This is his seventh century in Asia, joining New Zealand's Kane Williamson and Root as the third-highest century-maker in Tests in Asia, with Alastair Cook, former England opener, at the top with nine tons in Asia.

Smith has centuries in four successive Tests now, starting from the fourth Test against India, a Boxing Day clash at Melbourne. Once sitting outside the top 10 of ICC World Test Championship 2023-25 run-getters, Smith is now at sixth spot. In 19 Tests, he has scored 1,313 runs at an average of 42.35, with five centuries and four fifties. His best score is 141.

Coming to the match, Sri Lanka won the toss and opted to bat first. Half-centuries from Kusal Mendis (85 in 139 balls, with 10 fours and a six) and Dinesh Chandimal (74 in 163 balls, with six fours and a six) took Sri Lanka to 257 in 97.4 overs.

Mitchell Starc (3/27), Matthew Kuhnemann (3/63), and Nathan Lyon (3/96) were top wicket-takers for Australia.

In their first innings, Australia lost Travis Head (21), Marnus Labuschagne (4), and Usman Khawaja (36) early, leaving the team struggling at 91/3. However, centuries from Alex Carey (139* in 156 balls, with 13 fours and two sixes) and Smith (120* in 239 balls, with nine fours and a six) took Australia to 330/3 at the end of day two, leading by 73 runs.

