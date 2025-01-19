Steve Smith suffers elbow injury during BBL clash ahead of Sri Lanka Test series

Melbourne [Australia], January 19 : Weeks ahead of the Test series against Sri Lanka, Australia stand-in skipper Steven Smith suffered an elbow injury during the washout clash between Sydney Sixers and Sydney Thunder in the Big Bash League 2025 season on Friday.

The elbow injury has delayed the 35-year-old's departure for Dubai as he is consulting the medical team for his injury but Cricket Australia has informed that he will depart for Dubai later this week.

"He will remain in Australia while the surgical wound heals further. He is planned to resume bowling this week with a view to joining the squad in Sri Lanka if he continues to progress well," CA said as quoted by ESPNcricinfo.

The right-hand batter had a very bad past with elbow injuries as he already had one surgery back in 2019.

Smith was set to lead the Baggy Greens in the absence of regular skipper Pat Cummins, who is both on paternity leave and dealing with a slight ankle issue during the recent home summer. If Smith is ruled out, then the left-hand batter Travis Head will lead the squad as he is the vice-captain of the side.

There is a first Test squad call-up for former Australia U19 Cricket World Cup captain Cooper Connolly, while fellow youngster Nathan McSweeney has been recalled despite missing the Melbourne and Sydney Tests in the recent Border-Gavaskar Series.

Spinners Matt Kuhnemann and Todd Murphy also make a return for the tourists, though the team will miss Josh Hazlewood with his calf injury and Mitchell Marsh, with the pair focussing on the upcoming ICC Champions Trophy.

The likes of Glenn Maxwell, Adam Zampa and Peter Handscomb, who were all thrown up as potential travellers for the tour, were not selected.

Sri Lanka Test series v Australia:

January 29 to February 2 - Galle.

February 6 to February 10 - Galle.

Australia Squad: Steve Smith (c), Sean Abbott, Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Cooper Connolly, Travis Head (vc), Josh Inglis, Usman Khawaja, Sam Konstas, Matt Kuhnemann, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Nathan McSweeney, Todd Murphy, Mitchell Starc, Beau Webster.

