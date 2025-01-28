Galle [Sri Lanka], January 28 : Australia stand-in captain Steven Smith advised his teammates, who hold minimal experience in the sub-continent to be "proactive" against Sri Lankan spinners in Galle.

The challenge of playing in the subcontinent often revolves around whether the ball will spin or stay straight when it reaches the batter. In the two Tests scheduled to begin on Wednesday in Sri Lanka, Smith, among all the batters, is particularly aware of the complexities that lie ahead.

"We have spoken about the differences in the surfaces. Last time we came, we played on one that spun from ball one, and the other one was pretty flat in the first innings, and then spun a lot in the second innings," ESPNcricinfo quoted Smith, who made the comments while addressing reporters.

For Smith, the key to scoring runs on Galle's turning pitches lies in a player's ability to adapt quickly to changing conditions.

"So it's important to have plans for both kinds of surfaces. Then if it is extreme from the outset, then you need to be proactive and follow different methods to score runs. You just have to adapt as quickly as possible to what you get," he added.

Smith previously led the Australian side during the 2016 tour, where their inability to counter the slidera ball turning off the surfaceresulted in a 3-0 series defeat.

In contrast, the 2022 tour saw Australian batters better prepared for spin variations, allowing them to win one Test and draw the series 1-1.

One of the most evident trends in counterattacking spin in Galle has been batters putting their focus on picking up runs rather than sticking to their defensive technique.

During Smith's last visit to Galle in 2022, he used his feet effectively to open up scoring options. Employing reverse sweeps, slog sweeps, and advancing down the pitch, Smith remained unbeaten on 145.

"I think the game has changed a lot since I first came to the sub-continent. Guys play different shots to put pressure on the bowlers. The game has evolved a lot in the last ten years, and it's good to see some of the shots these guys play to take the game forward," Smith said.

Australia Test squad: Steve Smith (c), Sean Abbott, Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Cooper Connolly, Travis Head (vc), Josh Inglis, Usman Khawaja, Sam Konstas, Matt Kuhnemann, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Nathan McSweeney, Todd Murphy, Mitchell Starc, Beau Webster.

