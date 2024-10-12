"Still a bit of water to go under the bridge...": Cummins on team's batting order for Border-Gavaskar Trophy

Sydney [Australia], October 12 : Australian skipper Pat Cummins said that he and coach Andrew McDonald are yet to decide on the batting order for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series against India at home from November.

Speaking to Sydney Morning Herald, Cummins said, "It is up to me and Ron to set the order. I know there is always commentary around everything to do with cricket. You listen to some, you do not listen to others, but we are still a fair way out from the series, so still a bit of water to go under the bridge."

Cummins said that he feels Australia is better placed for a battle against India this time around, which was previously affected by bans on Steve Smith and David Warner due to the 'Sandpaper Gate' or the ball-tampering controversy (2018-19) and COVID-19 (2020-21).

"A couple of home series I have played against India there's always an element of attrition to them," he said.

"The last series came down to the last session at the Gabba on the last day of the last Test match. That is a good thing to keep in mind; it is a long series, and it might be tightly held until the last game, so you've got to manage your resources throughout," he concluded.

The top six in the line-up is a big concern for Australia heading into the series, starting with the first Test from Perth in November 2008. Steve Smith, who moved to the opening slot following the retirement of David Warner, has been underwhelming in his move up the order.

The 35-year-old has racked up 171 runs at an average of 28.50 in four Test appearances, including a magnificent 91 against the West Indies.

All-rounder Cameron Green was put to number four and responded with a fine 174 against New Zealand this year. However, with reports of him undergoing back surgery for an injury sustained during the England white-ball series and Smith moving back to fourth spot, there could be some new players heading into the team from Sheffield Shield, like Marcus Harris, Matt Renshaw and Cameron Bancroft. Also, with some consistent performances in domestic cricket Tasmania's Beau Webster has presented himself as the best option for an all-rounder spot.

This series will be of utmost importance for Australia not only from the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) standpoint, but they would also look to prevent a hat-trick of losses to India on their home soil after 2018-19 and 2020-21.

The second Test, scheduled for December 6 to 10 at Adelaide Oval, will feature the exciting day-night format under the stadium's lights. After that, fans will turn their attention to The Gabba in Brisbane for the third Test, which will be held from December 14 to 18.

'The customary Boxing Day Test, set for December 26 to 30 at Melbourne's storied Melbourne Cricket Ground, will bring the series to its penultimate stage.

The fifth and final Test, taking place at the Sydney Cricket Ground from January 3 to 7, will serve as the series climax, promising a dramatic conclusion to an exciting contest.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor