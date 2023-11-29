"Still has lot of cricket and runs left in him," says Sachin Tendulkar on Virat Kohli

New Delhi [India], November 29 : Indian cricketing legend Sachin Tendulkar expressed happiness at star batter Virat Kohli breaking his record of most ODI centuries and said that Virat still has a lot of cricket and runs left in him.

Though India succumbed to yet another heartbreaking defeat in the final of the ICC Cricket World Cup held at home, the campaign will be remembered fondly by many fans for Virat's exploits and consistency throughout the event, which saw him break multiple batting records every single time he walked to the crease. One of these was Virat becoming the first-ever batter to hit 50 ODI centuries.

Sachin said that he is happy that the record established by an Indian has stayed with an Indian. The legendary cricketer still feels Virat has a lot to offer to Indian cricket.

"I am so pleased he has been able to do that. I am sure that the journey has not stopped. There is a lot of cricket left in him, a lot of runs left in him. A lot of hunger and desire to achieve more for the country. I am happy that the record continues to stay with India. I have always said that the record belongs to India and it has stayed with India," said Sachin in a video by ESPNCricinfo.

Virat emerged as the leading run-scorer of the Cricket World Cup 2023. In 11 matches, he scored 765 runs at an average of 95.62, with three centuries and six fifties. His best score was 117.

Virat scored the most runs in a single edition of the Cricket World Cup, surpassing Sachin's total of 673 runs in the 2003 World Cup. He also surpassed Sachin to register the most fifty-plus scores in a single World Cup.

In 27 ODIs this year, Virat has scored 1,377 runs at an average of 72.47 and a strike rate of over 99. He has scored six centuries and eight fifties in 24 innings, with the best score of 166*.

