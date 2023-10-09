Stokes unlikely to play World Cup match against Bangladesh: England skipper Buttler

Dharamshala (Himachal Pradesh) [India], October 9 : Ahead of his side's ICC Cricket World Cup match against Bangladesh, England skipper Jos Buttler said all-rounder Ben Stokes is building towards full fitness and is unlikely to feature in the match.

England and Bangladesh will lock horns on Tuesday in their Cricket World Cup clash at the HPCA stadium in Dharamshala. England lost their first match to New Zealand by nine wickets while Bangladesh won their first match against Afghanistan.

Stokes missed the tournament opener due to hip injury.

"Yeah, probably unlikely. It is good to see him back in the nets and building back towards full fitness but probably unlikely for tomorrow," Buttler said at the pre-match press conference about Stokes' fitness.

The skipper said that the team is looking forward to putting the disappointing loss against New Zealand behind them.

"Yeah absolutely, very much looking forward (to the next game). We know we did not play as well as we can in the last game and you are always desperate to put that right, both individually and as a team. So, there is plenty of hunger in the group and we are excited to get back on the field," Buttler said.

Asked if the team is looking to bring in an extra seamer in friendly conditions, Buttler said that it is definitely a good option since there is good pace and bounce on the wicket.

"Yeah, it is definitely an option. I have played here in the IPL...and there can be some good pace and bounce in the wicket. So certainly, we will have those discussions and we have got fantastic options within the squad to put out different lineups with a different balance and yeah, certainly something we will consider," said the skipper.

"Yes, the outfield is different to when we played here in the IPL. But yeah, there are couple of guys who played one or two games here. I think I played in a game about 10 years ago...But we will adapt and we have those discussions.

"We're always very proactive with talking in small groups and around sharing experiences, and then obviously all cricket is about adapting on the day," he added.

England squad: Jos Buttler (c), Moeen Ali, Gus Atkinson, Jonny Bairstow, Sam Curran, Liam Livingstone, Dawid Malan, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes, Reece Topley, David Willey, Mark Wood, Chris Woakes.

Bangladesh squad: Shakib Al Hasan (c), Litton Kumer Das, Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Najmul Hossain Shanto (vc), Tawhid Hridoy, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmudullah Riyad, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Nasum Ahmed, Shak Mahedi Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Hasan Mahmud, Shoriful Islam, Tanzim Hasan Sakib.

