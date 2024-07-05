"Stood by India through ups, downs": Jay Shah on PM Modi's constant support, encouragement for Men in Blue

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 5 : The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) Secretary Jay Shah on Friday extended gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for always standing by Team India through ups and downs and encouraging players to deliver their best irrespective of the end result.

Men in Blue returned to India as undefeated T20 champions of the world, battling different and difficult opponents, conditions, pitches, and match situations on their way towards the championship trophy.

After their T20 World Cup triumph, players were seen laughing, and interacting joyously with the Prime Minister when they met the PM at his residence in Delhi on Thursday, as they talked about the tournament. Prime Minister posed for a picture with the entire team of players and coaches, holding the trophy along with skipper Rohit and coach Dravid.

The last time the Indian men's cricket team shared the room with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, it was the Ahmedabad dressing room filled with an atmosphere of gloom, heartbreak and distraught, but today, as the same team met PM Modi at his residence, it was a surreal display of pride and joy.

The former meeting took place in the Indian team's dressing room on November 19, last year, as the Men in Blue after 10 dominating victories failed to cross the final hurdle against Australia in the ODI World Cup at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium. The defeat had left the entire nation heartbroken.

Shah took to X and expressed absolute pleasure to meet and interact with the Prime Minister.

https://x.com/JayShah/status/1809203219995967535

"It was an absolute pleasure to meet and interact with the Honourable Prime Minister of India Shri Narendra Modi Ji at his official residence upon our arrival from Barbados. Prime Minister Sir has stood by #TeamIndia through ups and downs and has always encouraged the team to give its best irrespective of the end result. We are glad that the World Cup victory has brought a wave of euphoria across the country and filled every Indian with a sense of pride," Jay Shah wrote in a post on X.

After the Indian team left the national capital and arrived in Mumbai, the Rohit Sharma-led team kicked off the open-top bus parade from Marine Drive. Fans turned up in numbers, danced to the tune of India's success, and celebrated the arrival of the T20 World Cup-winning team.

Throughout the parade, players were seen lifting the coveted trophy high in the air and appreciating the support that the fans showed throughout the tournament.

The love of the fans to see their team was clearly visible when some of them climbed on the tree and cheered for the team as the bus went past them.

BCCI Secretary also extended his "deepest respect and heartfelt gratitude" to all the officers and staff of Mumbai Police for their exemplary performance during Team India's victory parade.

https://x.com/JayShah/status/1809228730549838081

"I extend my deepest respect and heartfelt gratitude to all the officers and staff of @MumbaiPolice

and @CPMumbaiPolice for their exemplary performance during Team India's Victory Parade. Your unwavering dedication, meticulous planning, and tireless efforts ensured the safety and smooth execution of the event. Your service to the nation is profoundly appreciated. Jai Hind!" the BCCI Secretary said.

Once the victory parade ended and the team arrived at the Wankhede Stadium, the Indian cricket players danced to the tunes of 'dhol' with fans cheering for them.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor