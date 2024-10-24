"Success is a sum of...": Shami prepares for comeback, bowls in nets

New Delhi [India], October 24 : Indian pace veteran Mohammed Shami continued his preparations to make his international cricket comeback, as the bowler posted a video of himself bowling in the nets on social media.

On Wednesday, Shami, recovering from an ankle injury, took to Instagram and wrote, "Success is the sum of small efforts, repeated day in and day out. #Shami #MdShami #mdshami11 #fitness."

https://www.instagram.com/p/DBeCiuDyJpy/

Shami on Monday made an honest admission about his participation in the upcoming Border-Gavaskar Trophy as he continues to recover from his injury.

The veteran said that it depends on the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) if he will play against Australia or not during the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, starting from November 22 onwards at Perth.

Following the end of the ODI World Cup 2023, the India pacer suffered an ankle injury, which forced him to stay away from the field since November. He was the tournament's leading wicket-taker, with 24 wickets in just seven games at an average of 10.70 and economy rate of 5.70, with best figures of 7/57. He took three five-wicket hauls in the tournament and defied all the pain and fatigue he was facing.

Speaking toduring an event in Gurugram, Shami said that he is focusing on improving his fitness by playing more matches.

"The decision is in the BCCI's hands. But currently focussing on improving my fitness and playing more matches," Shami said.

The most awaited Border-Gavaskar series between India and Australia will begin on November 22, with the first Test at Perth.

The second Test, scheduled for December 6 to 10 at Adelaide Oval, will feature the exciting day-night format under the stadium's lights. After that, fans will turn their attention to The Gabba in Brisbane for the third Test, which will be held from December 14 to 18.

The customary Boxing Day Test, set for December 26 to 30 at Melbourne's storied Melbourne Cricket Ground, will bring the series to its penultimate stage.

The fifth and final Test, to take place at the Sydney Cricket Ground from January 3 to 7, will serve as the series climax, promising a dramatic conclusion to an exciting contest.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor