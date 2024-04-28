Sudharsan, Shahrukh's half-centuries propel Gujarat Titans to 200/3 against RCB

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], April 28 : Sai Sudharsan and Shahrukh Khan's half-century powered Gujarat Titans (GT) to a score of 200/3 against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the 45th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Sunday.

After winning the toss, the Bengaluru-based franchise skipper Faf du Plessis sent the Titans to bat in the first inning.

Wriddhiman Saha (5 runs from 4 balls) and Shubman Gill (16 runs from 19 balls) opened for the hosts but could only manage a 6-run partnership. Saha failed to stand still against Swapnil Singh, who dismissed the GT wicketkeeper in the sixth ball of the first over.

Sai Sudharsan (84 runs from 49 balls) replaced Saha at the crease. The 22-year-old batter showcased a fiery performance and powered GT to a stable position. He hammered 8 fours and 4 overhead boundaries at a strike rate of 171.43.

As Sudharsan was trying to settle on the crease, GT lost another wicket as Glenn Maxwell dismissed Gill in the seventh over. The skipper displayed a sloppy performance as he managed just 1 four during his time on the crease.

Shahrukh Khan (58 runs from 30 balls) replaced Gill at the crease. After losing two quick wickets in the first powerplay, Sudharsan and Shahrukh played an 86-run partnership and helped the hosts make a comeback in the match.

Shahrukh smashed 3 fours and 5 sixes at a strike rate of 193.33, however, he was dismissed in the 15th over by Mohammed Siraj.

The dismissal of Shahrukh did not affect GT as David Miller (26 runs from 19 balls) came on the built a crucial 69-run partnership with Sudharsan and powered GT to 200/3 in the first inning.

On the other hand, RCB displayed an average performance with the ball. Maxwell, Siraj, and Swapnil were the only wicket-takers for the visitors.

RCB need to chase down the target of 201 runs to win the match against GT In Ahmedabad.

Brief score: Gujarat Titans 200/3 (Sai Sudharsan 84*, Shahrukh Khan 58, David Miller 26*; Swapnil Singh 1/23) vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

