"Sudharsan under radar, needs to be spoken about," says Graeme Smith

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 11 : Former South African batter and skipper Graeme Smith lauded Indian and Gujarat Titans (GT) opener Sai Sudharsan for his century, saying that he needs to be spoken about a bit more and is "under the radar".

Centuries from Sai and skipper Shubman Gill and a fine three-wicket haul by Mohit Sharma helped GT secure a 35-run win over Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on Friday at Ahmedabad to keep their playoff hopes alive.

Speaking to the JioCinema after the game, Smith said, "I thought Mathew Wade would open the innings and Sudharsan would stay at three, but it turned out to be a fantastic move. The partnership was excellent, Lefthand - Right-hand combination, they (Gill and Sudharsan) ran between the wickets well; they picked their targets, and their matchups were just outstanding tonight. Sudharsan is so under the radar, he is the leading run-scorer for GT this season, the fastest Indian to a thousand IPL runs with a difference of six innings, and a brilliant hundred by him tonight. He needs to start being spoken about a bit more."

In 12 matches this season, Sudharsan has scored 527 runs at an average of 47.90 and a strike rate of 141.28, with a century and two fifties. His best score is 103. He is the fourth-highest run-scorer this season.

He has also played three ODIs, making his international debut in South Africa in December last year. He has scored 127 runs at an average of 63.50, with two half-centuries and best score of 62.

Coming to the match, CSK elected to field first after winning the toss. Sudarshan (103 in 51 balls, with five fours and seven sixes) and Gill (104 in 55 balls, with nine fours and six sixes) put on a 210-run opening partnership, which powered GT to 231/3 in their 20 overs.

Tushar Deshpande (2/33) was the pick of the bowlers for CSK.

In the run-chase, CSK was reduced to 10/3. Half-centuries from Daryl Mitchell (63 in 34 balls, with seven fours and three sixes) and Moeen Ali (56 in 36 balls, with four boundaries and four sixes) temporarily posed a threat to GT with a 109-run partnership. But after that, CSK lost wickets regularly and was restricted to 196/8 in their 20 overs.

Mohit Sharma (3/31) and Rashid Khan (2/38) were among the top bowlers for GT.

Gill was given the 'Player of the Match' award.

GT is at the eighth spot with five wins and seven losses in 12 games, with a total of 10 points. CSK is in the fourth spot, with six wins, six losses, and 12 points.

