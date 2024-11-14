"Summer Down Under...": Shubman Gill's photoshoot ahead of Border-Gavaskar Trophy

Perth [Australia], November 14 : Star India batter Shubman Gill delivered a stunning photoshoot ahead of the highly-anticipated first Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Perth.

Taking to Instagram, Gill posted pictures of him holding his bat right in front of the Indian tricolour, captioned: "Summer down under"

Performing well in this series will add plenty to Gill's Test cricket credentials, with the batter having struggled overseas recently. Gill's debut Test series in Australia in 2020-21 was a big point of his career. He was a crucial part of the young, inexperienced Indian line-up which secured an inspiring 2-1 win over Australia. In three matches, he scored 259 runs at an average of 51.80, with two half-centuries and best score of 91.

The youngster would be batting at number three in the series, filling in the shoes of Cheteshwar Pujara, who wore down bowlers with his solid defence in Australia. In 14 matches he has batted on number three, Gill has scored 926 runs at an average of 42.09, with three centuries and three fifties. His best score is 119*.

This year, Gill is in fine form, scoring 806 runs at an average of 47.41, with three centuries and three fifties in 19 innings. His best score is 119*.

The much-anticipated Border-Gavaskar series between India and Australia kicks off on November 22, with the first Test at Perth. The second Test, featuring the day-night format, will take place under lights at Adelaide Oval from December 6 to 10.

Fans will then turn their attention to The Gabba in Brisbane for the third Test from December 14 to 18.

The traditional Boxing Day Test, scheduled from December 26 to 30 at Melbourne's iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground, will mark the series' penultimate stage.

The fifth and final Test will be held at the Sydney Cricket Ground from January 3 to 7, promising an exciting climax to a highly anticipated series.

