Sunil Gavaskar, Kevin Pietersen, Matthew Hayden wish Ravi Shastri on his 62nd birthday

New Delhi [India], May 27 : Legendary Indian cricketer Ravi Shastri celebrates his 62nd birthday on Monday as former cricketers like Sunil Gavaskar, Kevin Pietersen, and Matthew Hayden wished him on his special day.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) took to X and posted a video in which former cricketers were seen wishing the former India head coach. The caption of the post was:

"Not a toss update but...one legendary and energetic birthday wish for one legendary individual, from his fellow commentators. Wishing a Happy Birthday to the legendary Mr. Ravi Shastri."

In Shastri's international cricket career which panned from 1981 to 1992, Shastri served as a highly useful all-rounder, capable of playing any role for his team and grinding it out in tough situations. He often played as an opener or in the middle order while batting and could deliver some crucial overs of left-arm spin too.

Shastri had a solid Test record. In 80 Test matches, he scored 3,830 runs at an average of 35.79. He scored 11 centuries and 12 fifties in 121 innings of his career, with the best individual score of 206. The all-rounder also has taken 151 wickets, with best bowling figures of 5/75.

Shastri was part of the team which won the 50-over Cricket World Cup in 1983. In the tournament, he scored 40 runs in five innings, with the best score of 17 and took a total of four wickets, with the best bowling spell of 3/26.

Another career-defining moment came for Shastri in 1985 when he played a big role in his team's win at the World Championship of Cricket, defeating arch-rivals Pakistan in the final.

Shastri won the 'Man of the Tournament' award for scoring 182 runs in five matches at an average of 45.50, with three fifties. He also took eight wickets, finishing as the joint-third-highest wicket-taker.

After the conclusion of his international cricket career in 1992, he was heard as a commentator. His authoritative voice, enthusiasm and knowledge of the game make him one of the country's most beloved commentators. His calls during India's winning moments in T20 World Cup 2007 and ICC Cricket World Cup 2011 still live in the minds of millions.

Shastri has also worked as the head coach of India's senior national team from 2017 to 2021. Under his tenure, the Men in Blue won the T20I series in South Africa, New Zealand, England and Australia. Shastri also oversaw a 3-0 whitewash of Sri Lanka in 2017, the first time they achieved such a feat. India also completed a whitewash on the West Indies in a Test series in the Caribbean for the first time.

