Sunil Gavaskar offers prayers at Mumbai's Lalbaugcha Raja

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 22 : Legendary Indian cricketer Sunil Gavaskar on Friday offered prayers at the famous Lalbaugcha Raja during Ganesh Chaturthi festivities in Mumbai.

Lalbaugcha Raja is a Lord Ganesha idol kept at Lalbaug, a locality in Mumbai, during the festival of Ganesh Chaturthi.

The former India batter was seen wearing a golden 'kurta' and offering prayers to Lalbaugcha Raja.

The history of the Lalbaugcha Raja is quite famous as it is the popular Ganesh idol of Lalbaugcha Raja Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Mandal, located at Putlabai Chawl, a place of worship founded in 1934.

The Lalbaugcha Raja Ganapati idol has been taken care of by the Kambli family for over eight decades. Lalbaugcha Raja’s first look was unveiled earlier on Friday evening, days ahead of the Ganesh Chaturthi festival.

Ganesh Chaturthi is a 10-day festival that starts on the fourth day of the Hindu lunisolar calendar month 'Bhadrapada' and this year the festival commenced on September 19. The auspicious ten-day festival starts with 'Chaturthi' and ends on 'Anantha Chaturdashi'.

Gavaskar also known as 'Sunny' is a distinguished member of India's maiden World Cup-winning squad of 1983, Gavaskar once held the record for scoring the most centuries in Tests. The Mumbaikar, who scored more than 10,000 runs in red-ball cricket, brought down the curtains to his career with 45 half-centuries and 34 centuries to his name.

